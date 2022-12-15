SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.

“Through surveillance video we were able to track some of Samantha‘s movement to show that she was in the area at that time, and we simply see her walking in that direction,” said Clifford to reporters. During the press conference, the leader of the Schenectady Police Department also talked about a jacket that is believed to belong Samantha, a black and pink

coat that was shared on social media after it was discovered along the shoreline near the footings of a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker asked Clifford if any of the images they have collected show Samantha wearing the jacket.

“At this time, we are just not able to determine whether the photographs and or video match what was found,” answered Clifford.

Police say on the night she went missing, Samantha texted a friend, telling them she planned on meeting up with her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend in the area near the Front Street pool, which is located next to a railroad bridge. The spot is considered a popular place for teens to hangout. That was around midnight on November 25.

When she didn’t come home, her father searched for her. Police confirm that it was her dad who spotted the black and pink jacket along the riverbank. Clifford says it was sent to the New York State Police crime lab. He told reporters that they have not ruled anything out, including the teen running away. All he would say about Samantha’s ex-boyfriend was that he was cooperating with police.

Officers have searched the area for weeks. On Thursday, police dogs were brought in as well as officers in training with the Zone 5 Police Academy. Members of New York State Police Dive Team have returned to icy waters of the river several times, but impending wintry weather is expected to hamper those efforts going forward.