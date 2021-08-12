New, affordable housing complex opens in Schenectady’s Hamilton Hill neighborhood

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of new apartments opened Thursday in Schenectady to help increase the city’s affordable housing.

The Hillside Crossing Apartments are located in Schenectady’s Hamilton Hill neighborhood. The complex consists of seven buildings and 85 apartments that are a mixture of one, two and three bedroom apartments.

There is one five-story mid-rise elevator building with 54 apartments, three low-rise buildings with 21 apartments, and three two-story townhouse buildings with 10 apartments.

Amenities in the mid-rise building include on-site laundry and community space. Recreational space includes outside seating, playground, backyards, parking, and community gardening opportunities. This building will also house offices for the Schenectady Community Action Program, which provides supportive services to qualifying tenants.

Amenities in the low-rise development at the corner of Albany and Craig Streets include washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Recreational space includes outside seating and a playground and there is one commercial space.

The townhouse portion of the Hillside Crossing development at Stanley and Delamont Streets also includes washer and dryer hook ups in each apartment and resident parking.

The apartments were built for those who are low income by the non-profit The Community Builders. The project cost $40 million to complete.