SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new program is helping connect the city of Schenectady with nature. Officials introduced the Schenectady Nature Bus on Friday.
It’s a free service that will make stops at six popular outdoor destinations throughout the city, including walking trails, farms, parks and nature preserves. Those behind the program said it will help everyone gain access to nature, which can improve conservation efforts in the region.
“A lot of us don’t know very much about it. We don’t know what we can do, what our part in nature is, especially younger people,” Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy Exec. Dir. Mark King said. “The Nature Bus is an opportunity to connect with those people and ignite a passion to get outside and learn more.”
The bus will be operating on three Saturdays this summer. Free programming such as guided trail walks and a forest bathing session will also be available at most locations.
2023 Schenectady Nature Bus Destinations:
Saturday, June 24th
River Road Park – Niskayuna
Mabee Farm – Rotterdam Junction
Saturday, July 22nd
Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Fox Preserve and Mohawk Hudson Bike Path – Colonie
The Nature Conservancy’s Lisha Kill Natural Area – Niskayuna
Saturday, August 26th
Collins Park – Village of Scotia
Sanders Preserve – Town of Glenville
The Nature Bus trolley schedule with pick-up locations can be found on the CDTA website.