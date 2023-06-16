SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new program is helping connect the city of Schenectady with nature. Officials introduced the Schenectady Nature Bus on Friday.

It’s a free service that will make stops at six popular outdoor destinations throughout the city, including walking trails, farms, parks and nature preserves. Those behind the program said it will help everyone gain access to nature, which can improve conservation efforts in the region.

“A lot of us don’t know very much about it. We don’t know what we can do, what our part in nature is, especially younger people,” Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy Exec. Dir. Mark King said. “The Nature Bus is an opportunity to connect with those people and ignite a passion to get outside and learn more.”

The bus will be operating on three Saturdays this summer. Free programming such as guided trail walks and a forest bathing session will also be available at most locations.

2023 Schenectady Nature Bus Destinations:

Saturday, June 24th

River Road Park – Niskayuna

Mabee Farm – Rotterdam Junction

Saturday, July 22nd

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Fox Preserve and Mohawk Hudson Bike Path – Colonie

The Nature Conservancy’s Lisha Kill Natural Area – Niskayuna

Saturday, August 26th

Collins Park – Village of Scotia

Sanders Preserve – Town of Glenville

The Nature Bus trolley schedule with pick-up locations can be found on the CDTA website.