National Guard thanks the community with Boss Flight

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the Stratton Air National Guard Base, members of the public and the media were invited to fly aboard a Ski Bird Plane to Lake George and back. Wednesday’s flight is being called a “Boss Lift,” serving as a thank you and an educational lesson for those who employ members of the Air National Guard.

“The more that the employers can see what our folks do, the more they will understand what the commitment level is like and the more they will have an appreciation,” said Robert Donaldson, Vice Commander at 109th Airlift Wing.

Marianne Reid Schrom, Practice Administrator at HPA Live Well, was invited by a coworker to take part. “To know that they are balancing their military duties while they come to work for us every day really helps us take a moment to just appreciate the double duty that they really are doing,” she said.

At the Stratton Base, Air National Guard members use the planes for missions to Greenland and the South Pole. “We go down to Antarctica from about October to March 1st or so,” explained Donaldson. “And we are executing DOD and National Science Foundation objectives on the ice. And we are the only ski-equipped LC 130s in the world. And they are right here in your backyard in Schenectady, New York.”