SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were sentenced for their role in a kidnapping in Schenectady two years ago.

The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Dwayne Henderson and Danny Harrell were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Dieago Harrell was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The three suspects, who are from Long Island, were convicted in May of Attempted Murder and Kidnapping charges. Prosecutors said they abducted another man outside a Schenectady home, held him captive for 24 hours, and beat him because of claims that the victim stole drugs.