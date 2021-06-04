MVP Health Care, Yoga Bliss offer free classes at Mohawk Harbor

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – MVP Health Care is sponsoring an eight-week yoga series. These free health and wellness events take place on Sunday mornings starting June 6 at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater. Yoga Bliss will be offering instruction for breath techniques (Pranayama) and guided meditation from 8:30-8:50 a.m. and the Health Bliss Yoga classes from 9-10 a.m.

The event is free to the public, and all ages and fitness levels are welcome. Classes will be gentle and slow-moving, with plenty of instruction for beginners. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing in layers and bring water along with a yoga mat and any blocks or cushions for ease in sitting.

“Given that it has been such a tough year through the shutdown of our physical space for seven months and with all the fears for everyone’s well-being, we are especially grateful to MVP Health Care and Mohawk Harbor to make it possible for us to practice Yoga together in this beautiful setting,” said Yoga Bliss founder, Mary Clare O’Connor. “We can all enjoy this community celebration of movement to reduce stress and enhance overall health and wellness, strength, posture, and flexibility through Yoga.”

For more information, class schedules, to reserve classes online, and to be entered to win a Bliss T-shirt, visit the Yoga Bliss website.