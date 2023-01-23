SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifteen outdoor fitness courts will soon be placed across communities in New York and Vermont, backed by $650,000 in grants. The grants come on the heels of a successful 2022 when MVP Health Care and National Fitness Campaign together built 21 fitness courts in the Empire State.

The MVP Health Care Fitness Court features a series of seven-movement stations that are designed by leading experts in functional fitness and bodyweight training. Users can download the free Fitness Court App, which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and delivers regular content to keep fitness training fun for adults of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels. Each Fitness Court location also provides opportunities for free fitness classes through an ambassador program featuring local trainers.

“The MVP Health Care Fitness Courts built last year are a physical representation of our commitment to the communities we serve,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. “By investing in local neighborhoods and universities, we are advancing our goal of enhancing access to new and innovative wellness options that can support someone’s journey toward a healthier lifestyle. We are proud to once again partner with NFC to further our mission of building healthy communities and look forward to seeing you on the Fitness Courts.”

MVP and NFC are asking local governments of universities who are interested in having a Fitness Court in their city or on their campus, to apply for funding to support building a court in their community. Awardees will receive a wellness toolkit, education, and design resources to assist in planning, funding, building, and launching their outdoor Fitness Court and community wellness campaign from MVP and NFC.

“National Fitness Campaign is proud to extend our partnership with MVP Health Care after a highly successful 2022 campaign as the state sponsor in New York,” said Mitch Menaged, Founder of NFC. “This continued investment in healthy communities will deliver tremendous resources to contribute to the important mission of fighting noncommunicable diseases and improving health outcomes as the network of wellness programming and Fitness Courts grow across the state.”

To learn more about National Fitness Campaign and how to qualify for funding, visit either the New York or Vermont project websites.