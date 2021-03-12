Musical mentor program leads to match made in perfect harmony

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Empire State Youth Orchestra is holding a new year of mentoring young musicians enrolled in ESYO’s Young Leader Program. The program, which focuses on nurturing personal growth and youth leadership in high school-aged musicians, connects members with caring, service-minded mentors committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and inspiring a life-long love of music-making.

ESYO Young Leaders serve as advisors to the organization, plan and develop community service projects, and play a critical role in ongoing conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion practices at ESYO.

Since the start of the pandemic, members of the ESYO Young Leaders Program have curated two playlists for the community as a gift. The playlists, “Playing Through The Pause” and “A Quarantined Holiday,” were published on YouTube and shared with residents at local nursing homes and hospitals.

ESYO Young Leaders have also participated in fundraisers and created educational support videos for beginning ESYO members. Despite the challenges of volunteering during the pandemic, ESYO Young Leaders are eager to find ways to give back to their community in 2021.

Projects include teaching their peers how to create their audition videos this spring and volunteering for Music For Change, a youth-led, non-profit movement dedicated to bringing positivity, hope, awareness, and change to the entire world through music.

“We are proud of the passion and dedication of our ESYO Young Leaders,” said Rebecca Calos, ESYO’s Executive Director. “Their voice, experience, and their youth leadership are at the core of our organization, and the Young Leaders Program extends to them a seat at the table to be a changemaker not only in ESYO but in the community at large,” she continued.