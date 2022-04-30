SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday night, just before 10 p.m., officers with the Schenectady Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Webster Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been shot, and both were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect was in custody as of Saturday morning. Schenectady Police Department Public Information Officer Pat Irwin said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have any information, you may contact Schenectady Police’s Tips Line at (518) 788-6566. As always, if you have any pictures or videos from the scene, you can send them our way via email at news@news10.com.