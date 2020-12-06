Multiple coronavirus cases linked to Frog Alley music event

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple coronavirus cases have been linked to a music event at Schenectady’s Frog Alley Brewery. The Skeeter Creek event was held at the State Street venue on November 25.

Anyone who attended the event should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and consider getting tested. If symptoms develop, contact a medical professional and Schenectady County Public Health Services at (518) 386-2824 option 2, for further guidance.

People in vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, immunocompromised and those with underlying conditions, should seek medical advice even if their symptoms are mild.

Free community testing is available on Thursdays in December at SUNY Schenectady’s West Parking Lot (78 Washington Ave., Schenectady) from 9am to 1pm. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not necessary. Call (518) 419-0370 to register.