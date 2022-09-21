SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York (BSNENY) awarded $500,000 in Blue Fund Grants to multiple Capital Region nonprofit organizations this morning at 10 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady. The Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady is also hosting Highmark BSNENY team members for a day of volunteering as part of the event as well.

The 2022 Blue Fund Grant recipients included Schenectady Maternal and Child Health CHW Hub Coalition, United Way of the Greater Capital Region, and Social Enterprise and Training (SEAT) Center. Blue Fund awards major grants in the Capital Region annually, to organizations and initiatives that make a positive impact on key health areas and demonstrate enhanced, measurable outcomes for community health metrics.