SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman, who was accused of hiding information about the abuse of two foster children in her care, was found guilty.

The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Latrisha Greene was convicted Friday of four counts of Perjury and acquitted on one count. She was also found guilty of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Prosecutors said she lied during testimony in the trial of her husband, Dequan Greene, and also abused the two children. She faces between 10 and 30 years in prison when she is sentenced in August.

Dequan Greene was found guilty of Murder and Manslaughter in 2022. Investigators said 4-year-old Charles Garay died from injuries caused by blunt force trauma while in Greene’s care. He is serving 25 years to life in prison.