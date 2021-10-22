More tickets available for spooky tales in Schenectady’s Stockade District

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More dates have been added for the Schenectady County Historical Society Candlelight Tours. Tickets are now available for Saturday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The tours explore the historic Stockade after dark and participants can hear the neighborhood’s spookiest ghost stories. Tickets are $13 and you can choose either the “Colonial Hauntings” or “Ghostly Victorian” tour. The two tours feature different stories and explore different parts of the neighborhood.

The Candlelight Tours are co-sponsored by the Schenectady Heritage Foundation. Pre-registration is required at the Schenectady County Historical Society website as space is very limited.

Tours meets at 32 Washington Avenue, Schenectady. The Saturday night tours will feature refreshments but not live music.