ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In March 2022, Mohonasen music teacher Renee Poutre completed a March Madness bracket of Disney songs with one of her middle school classes. The students pitted 16 songs against each other, she explained, based on Billboard rankings from the week of Feb. 28, 2022.

Soon after, she penned a letter to composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, telling him that many of his songs made her “final four,” and that Surface Pressure from Encanto was chosen as the winner. She could never have expected what came next.

“I was shocked to find the letter in my school mailbox when I arrived at school this past Wednesday almost a year later,” exclaimed the teacher in an emailed statement. “To see a handwritten and personal response was amazing. He truly takes the time to interact with his fans which shows the integrity of his character.”

Miranda offered some words of encouragement to Mrs. Poutre’s students. “I was humbled to read how the music inspired your students,” wrote the composer. “Please extend to your students my warmest regards and wishes for their bright, successful future.”

The letter came just in time for Miranda’s world-renowned musical “Hamilton” to make its return at Proctors. The show is slated to run from Tuesday, March 14 through Sunday, March 26.

You can view the letter below.