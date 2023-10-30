SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 New York State Field Band Conference Championships were held on October 29 at Syracuse University. The Mohonasen Marching Band made the Capital Region proud on Sunday after being crowned as the Small School Section 3 state champions.

Mohonasen Marching Band (Mohonasen Central School District)

Over 50 northeastern high schools were represented at the Conference Championships, competing across multiple divisions. The ensemble, made up of more than 70 students, earned a score of 83.725, their highest of this year’s competitive season.

The win marked Mohonasen’s third state title, beating out eight other schools in their division. The school’s previous victories were in 2008 and 2010.

New York State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara posted on social media congratulating the group on their success, saying “A big round of applause for the Mohonasen Marching Band – your 2023 NYSFBC SS3 State Champions! Join me in celebrating their first title since 2010!”