GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local restaurants will face off in a showdown of taste during the Pizza and Wing Bowl on February 9, as community members sample a selection of Capital Region favorites. Participants will then vote to crown one local pizzeria and one local wing shop the respective Pizza and Wing Bowl champions for 2023.

The event will double as a fundraiser for the construction of the Capital Region Veterans Memorial Legacy Park, planned for the intersection of Dutch Meadows Lane and Route 50 in Glenville.

Tickets are available for purchase online at $20 per adult and $15 per child ages 15 and younger. All ticket proceeds benefit the creation of the Capital Region Veterans Memorial Legacy Park, which will be home to monuments, a 10,000-square-foot cafe, and a museum.

The Pizza and Wing Bowl is expected to run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on February 9. It will be held at Mohawk Honda, 175 Freemans Bridge Road, in Scotia.