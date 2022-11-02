SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Auto Group will be accepting food donations for local pantries throughout November. Donations can be dropped off at their Ballston Spa or Schenectady locations, with donations from Mohawk Honda being donated to the Schenectady City Mission, and ones from Mohawk Chevrolet going to the Wilton Food Pantry at the end of the month.

Those looking to donate are encouraged to bring in canned and boxed food to the lobbies of either location. Mohawk Honda is located at 175 Freemans Bridge Road in Schenectady, with Mohawk Chevrolet located at 639 State Route 67 in Ballston Spa.