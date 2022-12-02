SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet kicked off the season of giving by donating to two local food pantries, as the rise in food prices are fueling an influx in demand for food donations across the Capital Region. Mohawk Auto Group partnered with Schenectady Inner City Ministry and the Wilton Food Pantry to provide nonperishable food to families in need.

Both Schenectady Inner City Ministry and Wilton Food Pantry have seen a volume increase ranging from 40 to 60% as families struggle with rising prices due to inflation. The current volume of families that use these services is double that seen during the pandemic, according to pantry representatives.

During the month of November, both dealerships held a food drive where customers and employees made donations. On Tuesday, Mohawk Honda employees dropped off those donations at Schenectady Inner City Ministry. They delivered three cars worth of nonperishable food. Mohawk Chevrolet employees visited Wilton Food Pantry Thursday and dropped off more than two cars full of goods.

“These donations will feed 1,500 families in the community; that is roughly 400 families a week,” said Schenectady Inner City Ministry Food Justice Initiatives Manager Thomas Schofield. “This is a tremendous gift right before the holidays.”

Both dealerships received a tour around the facilities and a demonstration of the process of providing food to community members. To learn more about Mohawk Auto Group’s volunteer efforts, visit their Facebook pages.