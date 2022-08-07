NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady World War II veteran and modern bowling ball inventor, Joseph Gentiluomo, turns 100 years old on Sunday. There will be an elaborate celebration to honor his milestone.

Senator Jim Tedisco will join Gentiluomo and his family for the party in Niskayuna.

Gentiluomo, an RPI graduate who served in Okinawa and in Korea, holds 28 patents. The former GE and IBM worker patented the modern bowling ball with its celestial inner core in 1980. It took 14 years and a lot of battling with the patent office before his invention was recognized.

Having made a mechanical hand used by NASA and four different bowling balls, Gentiluomo gave bowlers more strength to knock pins down with his rolling invention. The modern ball puts all the weight on the inside.