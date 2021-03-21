Missing child alert issued for Niskayuna brothers

UPDATE: NEWS10 has received reports that the missing boys have been located.

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State missing child alert was issued on behalf of the Niskayuna Police Department Sunday afternoon. They’re looking for two brothers, Logan and Miles Veeder, who are 4- and 6-years-old.

Logan, who is 4, was wearing a red shirt and grey sweatpants. He is white, about 3-feet, 5-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Miles, who is 6, was wearing a shirt colored blue on top and grey on the bottom. He is white, about 3-feet, 7-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the boys are together and in danger. They were last seen on Regent Street in Niskayuna at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

