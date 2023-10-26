SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Museum of Innovation and Science will be hosting “The Science of Wands and Wizardry”, a Halloween-themed celebration of science and magic. The two events will be held on October 28.

The events will feature live magic shows, science presentations and food trucks, with attendees encouraged to wear costumes. The afternoon session, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be aimed toward children and families, while the “AfterDark” session, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., is geared toward adults, offering a variety of beverages from local craft breweries and distilleries.

miSci is located at 15 Museum Drive in Schenectady. You can purchase The Science of Wands and Wizardry tickets online by visiting the museum’s website.