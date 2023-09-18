SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Museum of Innovation and Science announced they will be presenting “AfterDark: miBrewology”, an evening of science and adult beverages. The 21+ event is scheduled for September 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

miBrewology will feature beer, wine and specialty liquors from dozens of local craft breweries, wineries and distillers. Attendees will also be able to enjoy food trucks and lawn games, as well as being among the first to view the museum’s fall exhibits, which will focus on food science.

The Museum of Innovation and Science is located at 15 Museum Drive in Schenectady. You can purchase miBrewology tickets by visiting the museum’s website.