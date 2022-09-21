SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Expecto Patronum! The Museum of Innovation & Science (miSci) in Schenectady is hosting The Science and Wizardry of Harry Potter. The event will be open during the day for children and families and open again at night for ages 21 and over.

miSci is putting on an immersive family-friendly experience into the wizarding World of Harry Potter family day on October 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 15 Museum Drive, Schenectady. Witches, wizards, and muggles are invited to this magical event. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best cloaks, robes, and fantastical clothes from the Potterverse.

Tickets include access to all activities. Vendors and food trucks will be on site. Tickets are $15 advance sale, $20 at the door. miSci Members are $13 advance sale, $15 at the door. Members discount will be applied when your information is entered during the online checkout process.

The After Dark event for ages 21 and over includes adult libations, food, and some wizarding entertainment by DJ HOLLYW8D. Test your Harry Potter knowledge (both books and movies) and find out which of your friends is a true Harry Potter Master! Tickets are $18 for miSci Members, $20 at the door, and include tastings from our adult beverage vendors and a free miSci tasting glass to take home.