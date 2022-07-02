SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A minor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an individual towards the end of the annual Independence Day fireworks at Jumping Jacks on Friday. Scotia Police said the suspect was taken into custody following an investigation.

According to a report, at about 9:39 p.m., the Scotia Police Department along with several other agencies responded to an initial call for a large fight. The incident then changed to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of James Street and North Ballston Avenue they said.

Officers arrived on the scene at about 9:41 p.m. and arrested one of the suspects involved in the assault found hiding in a backyard of a residence. The victim of the assault was taken to Albany Medical Center and treated for multiple stab wounds, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. The minor, whose name is not being released due to his age, was later charged with the following:

First-degree assault (felony).

First-degree gang assault (felony).

Police are asking anyone with information, to please contact the Scotia Police Crime Tips line

at Crime Tips: (518) 374-3110 ext. 3267. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.