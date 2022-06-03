ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Messiah Lutheran Church in Rotterdam is set to break ground on a $500,000 Accessibility Project. The congregation will celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking for the project on June 5 at noon.

In February 2020, Messiah Lutheran Church received news that the congregation’s long-hoped-for accessibility upgrades to its Worship Center on Guilderland Avenue would end up costing double what was projected. Despite lockdowns, Zoom meetings, and no in-person activities for well over a year due to COVID-19, Messiah successfully conducted a mostly virtual Capital Appeal Campaign called “A Place at the Table for Everyone” last fall.

On June 5, Architects John Fry and Jaclyn Tyler of Nexus Creative Designs; General Contractor Wade Coton of Manchester Homes, LLC, and various community leaders including Asm. Angelo Santabarbara and others will be on hand to join the people of Messiah during the ceremonial groundbreaking for the project. Construction is expected to begin in July and be completed before the holidays this November.

The project will include building a new main entrance, installation of a lift, two new fully accessible all-gender restroom stalls, the transformation of the church narthex into a community art gallery, and more. A celebratory mass will begin at 10:15 a.m. and the groundbreaking will begin at noon on June 5. The Messiah Lutheran Church invites the community to attend.

