GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A meeting will be held on Wednesday in Glenville to discuss ways to prevent future bridge strikes at the Maple Avenue Bridge. The meeting will be held at the Alplaus Fire House, located at 309 Alplaus Avenue, at 6 p.m.

In December, a tractor-trailer carrying compressed gas collided with the bridge, causing an explosion and fire. Despite the most recent bridge strike, there were three incidents in the fall where the bridge was struck.