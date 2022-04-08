SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy has opened the Schenectady Municipal Golf Course for the 2022 season by driving the ceremonial first ball. The course officially opens to the public on Saturday, April 9.

McCarthy was joined by the Schenectady High School golf team on Friday. The athletes attempted to “out-drive” the Mayor and Schenectady High School senior Townes McKiernan was successful.

Mayor McCarthy and Townes McKiernan (City of Schenectady)

Schenectady Mayor with the Schenectady High School Golf team to mark the opening of the golf course (City of Schenectady)

There will be contests to win free rounds of golf and merchandise on Saturday to mark opening day. Donations will also be accepted for the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.