SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 raised $70,400 to benefit Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and their families. The money comes from its November fundraising campaign that aims to benefit DAV, where customers were asked to round up their totals at the register.

“Disabled American Veterans goes above and beyond in their efforts to provide veterans and their families lifetime support, free rides to medical appointments and connections to meaningful employment opportunities,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and consumer services. “Here at Price Chopper/Market 32 we are proud to bolster their work in supporting those who served and fought for our country.”