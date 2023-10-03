SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maple Ski Ridge is hosting its 16th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be activities for all ages and discounts for the upcoming ski season.

For those interested in automobiles and engines, there will be a tractor show, small engine displays, and a car show presented by Capital Car Shows. Trophies are awarded to crowd-favorite vehicles, so visitors should stop by to cast votes.

The Fall Fest is also an opportunity to capture photos of the fall foliage. The chairlifts will be operational and can provide visitors with an aerial view of the surrounding fall colors. Riders can take the chairlift to the top of the hill and walk back down along a scenic ridge.

Other activities include a craft and vendor show, hay wagon rides, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. Raffle prizes include items from vendors, crafters, donors, and special prizes from Maple Ski Ridge.

Proceeds from the silent auction are donated to The Weekend Backpack Partnership program, which provides nutritious food for hundreds of elementary children facing food insecurity in Schenectady County.