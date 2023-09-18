GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The railway overpass on Maple Avenue has been struck again. Glenville Police say the latest incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

A 2019 International was heading northbound when it struck the bridge. The entire roof of the box truck was torn off.

The driver, Timothy Boardwell, 35, of Garden City, Idaho, told police he was delivering packages. His GPS directed him onto Maple Avenue. Boardwell was cited for failure to obey a traffic device and the Glenville Town Code violation for disobeying an over-height warning.

No injuries were reported. Maple Avenue was closed for two hours.

This marks the second time in the last week that the bridge has been struck by a box truck. A 2019 Freightliner hit the bridge on Thursday morning.