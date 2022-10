SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are investigating a stabbing. The incident took place just after 4:45 p.m. Monday on the 700-block of Albany Street.

Police said an 18-year-old man was stabbed twice in the chest. He was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition but with serious injuries.

There were no suspects in custody as of Monday night. The investigation is ongoing.