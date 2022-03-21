SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police Department Public Information Officer Pat Irwin said Monday that a man was stabbed around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Summit Avenue in Schenectady. The stabbing was possibly domestic in nature, according to police.

When police responded to the scene Monday morning, they found a man with moderate stab wounds to his face. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information about the stabbing, police ask you to contact them at (518) 382-5200.