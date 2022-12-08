SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a Schenectady home, and then tried to burn down that home, is being treated at Ellis Hospital, according to the Schenectady Police Department. Officers were sent to the 400 block of Arthur Street, where they encountered the man, around 5:35 a.m. Thursday.

After the man barricaded himself in the basement, police say he threatened to shoot officers and burn the house down. According to police, not long after he made those comments, smoke started billowing out of the basement.

The family who lived in the house was escorted out safely by police, and the Schenectady Fire Department extinguished the fire. The man who allegedly sparked the blaze was pulled out of the house and taken to Ellis Hospital, where he remains.

The Schenectady Police Department did not release the name of the man. No further information was available Thursday morning.