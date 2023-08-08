SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect accused of killing his ex-wife in Schenectady earlier this year pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Tuesday morning.

Timothy Taylor is facing several charges, including second degree Murder. He is being held in jail without bail and is due back in court in September. Taylor was taken into custody in Philadelphia in June before being extradited to New York.

Taylor is accused of killing Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, who was found dead inside a Schenectady home in May. He’s also accused of killing his girlfriend Theresa Gregg in New York City.