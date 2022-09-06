SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 17 annual Little Italy StreetFest is returning on September 10 from noon to 8 p.m. The celebration includes music, dancing in the streets, Italian cuisine, beer, wine and even a King and Queen.

The event takes place on North Jay Street on September 10 from noon to 8 p.m. Italian tunes will fill your ears non-stop throughout the day as local bands take the main stage. Authentic Italian food, beer, and wine will be available to attendees. Local bakeries, restaurants, and shops will be set up to celebrate the Italian culture. There will be booths for everyone from crafts to children’s activities to the Italian Cultural Tent.

Each year the Little Italy business community chooses a King and Queen to crown, recognizing their commitment and service to the city of Schenectady. Mike Saccocio, Executive Director, City Mission of Schenectady will be crowned King and longtime Schenectady Police Officer, and first and only female SWAT team member, Marisela Fragoso-Del Valle will be honored as Queen. This presentation takes place on the main stage at 5 p.m.

The event happens rain or shine and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs. There is free parking in lots around the area of the event for attendees to park. For more information visit The Annual Little Italy StreetFest Facebook or the New York Carnivals website.