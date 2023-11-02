SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Painting a parking spot at the Mohonasen High School parking lot is a senior tradition. It’s a tradition that seniors this year decided to do in memory of one of their former classmates.

Maddie would have been 16 this year, participating in the senior festivities. At age five, the kindergartener was diagnosed with an inoperable brain stem tumor. Maddie’s mom, Erin Musto, says she lives with grief every day after losing her daughter.

Maddie’s classmates remembered their friend this year by painting a parking spot in Maddie’s honor. Grace MacTurk, a senior and friend of the family, organized the act of kindness.

“It’s important that she’s remembered and she isn’t here to do it herself, so I think I wanted to be able to do it for her,” said Grace.

Erin said, “I think one of the most special pieces for me is that it wasn’t driven by me, so it’s really even more special when it’s like driven by a classmate that would have graduated with her. I didn’t ask for this gift, it was gift.”

Next year Maddie’s younger sister will take her parking spot, adding to her sister’s legacy. Erin set up Maddie’s Mark Foundation, featured in NEWS10’s ‘Giving on 10’, to spread happiness in her daughter’s name by giving children their ‘best days ever.’