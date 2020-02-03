Love Stories of the Capital Region: Ruth & Ray

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Married for 65 years, Ruth and Ray plan to spend every day together for the rest of their lives.

These lovebirds’ story first started at the age of 17, when Ray met Ruth at a square dance. They say they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Now, the couple call the Schenectady Center home. Although, they currently live in separate rooms, they’re hoping to get one together in the near future.

Every morning that Ruth wakes up, the first thing she asks for is Ray.

Ray says he likes to call her when he can’t make his way to Ruth’s side of the building.