SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After thrilling thousands at last summer’s Harbor Jam at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater, The Lords of 52nd Street will return to the Rivers Casino event center on Friday, April 7. The band will rock the audience with all their classic hits from their days of recording and touring with the original piano man, Billy Joel.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 13 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $25 for Rush Rewards members and $30 for the general public. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is slated for 7 p.m.

The Lords of 52nd Street, featuring Richie Cannata on the saxophone, Liberty Devitto on drums, and Russell Javors on guitar, appeared on many of Billy Joel’s greatest records including the Grammy award-winning albums 52nd Street, Glass Houses, and The Nylon Curtain. They toured throughout the world with Joel in the ’70s and ’80s and continue to bring his classic hits to the stage today.

The Rivers event center is located steps away from the casino gaming floor, at 1 Rush Street in downtown Schenectady. A full entertainment schedule for the venue is available on the Rivers Casino website.