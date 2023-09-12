SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Fire Department promoted a longtime member on Tuesday. Deputy Chief George Burns was officially named to the assistant chief position during a ceremony at city hall.

Burns has served in the department for 26 years and returned after being laid off for 2.5 years, which the chief said demonstrates his dedication. Burns said he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“I pledge to work tirelessly to uphold the high standards and values of our department, and I will strive to lead by example,” he said. “Always putting the safety and well-being of our community and our membership at the forefront of our actions.”

Burns also thanked his family for their support.