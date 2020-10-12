Schenectady woman making blankets for adopted pets

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hours of work, hundreds of ties, and endless love from Bella’s Blankets.

“It’s been a long journey. I was diagnosed in 2015, and I started this in the middle of chemo and radiation, when I was at my worst,” founder Kimberley Jackson said. “Never thinking that I would have the energy to do something like this.”

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jackson wanted to give back to both the community and what she loves most: Cats. Now, she passionately makes blankets with a purpose.

“Just getting the outreach, the blankets to the animals, but meeting the people in the community and making the connections and hearing the stories,” Jackson said. “The rescuing of the cats has just been a tremendous help.”

For both cats and dogs, it’s to provide that secure, “Welcome home!” feeling, and protection for animals who have recently been adopted and rescued. “Purchase equals donation, so regardless of size, we try to do two organizations a month,” Jackson said. “We will roll them up, deliver them, and talk to the organization and get some shots. These adopted pets will go home with their forever blanket.”

No matter the time and effort, it’s all worth it. Jackson says this journey has been a Godsend, and that it was what she needed to do.

“When you find that love in your heart, you can do anything,” Jackson said. “Anything is possible. No matter how old you are, how young you are, or whatever you’re going through, just do it and stick to it.”

