Local Stories of the Capital Region: Angela & Elroy

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 15 years ago, Angela met Elroy Tatem while she was working at Union College. It wasn’t until after his graduation that the two started dating.

When asked when she fell in love with Elroy, Angela says she thinks she has always loved him from the very beginning.

The proposal? Well, it almost didn’t happen thanks to Angela’s reluctance to watch an action movie Elroy picked out. It was Valentine’s Day, and Angela wasn’t in the mood for an action film – little did she know, the ring was hidden in the DVD box.

That proposal did happen and so did their quest to become parents. It wasn’t easy, but Elroy credits Angela’s determination for blessing him with their miracle son, Zane.

The family has a new addition with their three-month-old son named Micah Ellington Tatem. They look forward to what the future may hold for them.

What does the couple love to do together? Budget! They even teach other couples how to properly manage their finances.