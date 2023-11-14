SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local non-profit organization fighting hunger in Schenectady County is hosting its 44th annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive from November 16 to 21. The Concerned for the Hungry food basket drive will be held at the Keane Elementary School at 1252 Albany Street in Schenectady.

Concerned for the Hungry, Inc. anticipates that nearly 2,000 families will be provided enough food for the 4-day Thanksgiving weekend. Volunteers are still needed. Those interested in lending a hand can sign up here. Volunteering opportunities are:

Saturday, Nov. 11, 12 – 4 p.m. sorting Boy Scout food donations

Wednesday, November 15, 4 – 9 p.m. to construct boxes

Thursday, November 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to pick up and unload food

Friday, November 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to sort food

Saturday, November 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to pack food baskets

Sunday, November 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. to distribute food (no small children)

Monday, November 20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. to agencies pick up, deliveries

Email Concerned for the Hungry, Inc. for more information about volunteering.