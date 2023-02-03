SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, founders of Micropolitan Matchmakers, a dating event, coaching, and matchmaking service founded in 2021, are opening a new office space in the Palette Coworking Community of downtown Schenectady. A ribbon cutting, attended by community and business leaders, was held on Thursday, February 2 at 4 p.m.

In a press release, Daniels and Fisher said their mission is to help singles find “big love” in small-to-medium-sized regions. Matchmaking services and events are currently offered locally in the Capital Region with a vision to expand to other micropolitan areas. Coaching services and virtual events are offered broadly.

Daniels and Fisher started the company with the plan to host events for area singles to connect in the aftermath of COVID-19 restrictions. After many successful events and demand from attendees, the pair officially launched matchmaking services in July 2022. With a rapidly growing roster of clients in their paid and free databases, the duo found a need for a space of their own.

In addition to the office space, the Micropolitan Matchmakers are also launching a corporate partner program, allowing local companies to offer their services, content, and access to events to employees at partner organizations at a discounted rate. “Love is business; it’s economic development,” Daniels said. “Helping our clients find love – romantic love, friend connections, and love for our community – is a critical component to retaining talent locally while also leading to a happier and more productive workforce for local employers.”

With a new space, the pair is launching its first Micropolitan Matchmakers Singles Week, a week dedicated to events for singles to meet in person. Events, starting on February 11, include a concert outing at the Albany Symphony, a coffee meetup at Graham’s Coffee Parlor, and a speakeasy night at the Berlin in Troy. A full list of the week’s events is available online.

The office space was launched in partnership with the Palette Coworking Community. “We are thrilled to create this beautiful space at Palette where Becky and I have both been members for years,” said Fisher. “This partnership allows us to provide a beautiful, private space for our growing client base and continue to build connections with other entrepreneurs and small businesses in our community.”