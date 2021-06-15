Local high school plants COVID memorial garden

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Distributive Education Club of America and the Future Business Leaders of America Club at Scotia-Glenville High School created a COVID Memorial Garden. The garden, located in the courtyard between the A and D wings, honors members of the school and local communities that were affected by COVID-19.

The Garden honors those who were sick, those who have died, as well as everyone who had to make the sacrifices throughout the school year. The memorial garden consists of perennial plants and flowers of different colors. Many people helped out with planning and working to make the COVID Memorial Garden a reality.

“This was a challenging year, but our DECA and FBLA student members successfully held our annual poinsettia sale. With the proceeds of that fundraiser, supported by the community, it was decided to give back through this service project to honor those affected by COVID-19,” said Theresa Carr, DECA advisor. “This project also provided the students with hands-on project management experience as well as applying what they have learned in their business education classes, like writing press releases.”

Teachers used all aspects from the business education curriculum and students brainstormed what type of committees would be needed to accomplish this task. The committees the students identified were: Planning, Research and Design committee, Action and Planting committee, and the Media Committee. Students then signed up for the committee they wanted to serve on and took the lead and held their committee meetings to accomplish their defined tasks. The committees then reported back to the DECA/FBLA main meeting.

Mr. Peter Bednarek, principal of Scotia-Glenville High School, said “This memorial represents loss in this pandemic. Everyone has experienced some kind of loss in the pandemic. Students lost traditional school events, students lost in-person learning, and most importantly the loss of family members and loved ones. This memorial will always be remembered and will honor people who died of COVID-19.”

The members of DECA/FBLA are Adrianna Murray, Aiden O’Rourke, Alec Hodge, Alex Bzdell, Angelina Regels, Carson Vien, Claire Harris, Cody Rogers, Conor Burns, Decillius Blankenship, Dylan Bzdell, Emma Mathes, Hailey Eddy, Isabella Getter, Isabella Regels, Jake Carusone, Jocelyn Gerke, Justin Adach, Kasandra Clark, Megan Miletta, Morgan Luke, Nathan Rarick, Olivia McQueen, Rylee O’Connor, Sage Luke, Skyler O’Malley, Taylor Boniecki, Yasameen Yusufi, and Zakary Lane.

Next year, the clubs plan to obtain a sign for the garden.