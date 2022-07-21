SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Capital Region, there are several food programs available for families needing support throughout the summer. The Food Pantries for the Capital District provides a helpful interactive map that identifies local food pantries, grab-and-go meal sites, and other food resources for families in need.

A coalition of more than 65 food parties is available to residents in Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Saratoga counties to help those members of the community facing food insecurities. Food pantries can provide enough groceries for a minimum of three meals per day for at least three days for each person in the household.

More information on how to donate or volunteer with the Food Pantries of the Capital District can be found on their website. Families can also call the organization at (518) 458-1167 for assistance.