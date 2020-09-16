Scotia cafe fueling our teachers and school staff

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School is back in session, and it took a lot of hard work and communication to make that happen. Between the new schedule and guidelines to follow, teachers and students are working harder than ever. To help start the day off on the right foot, a new spot in Scotia, Be Nourished Cafe, is offering a helping hand.

“We love being in Scotia, it’s a privilege to be in Scotia,” owner Allie Bova said. “We thought, ‘What better time to offer a discount to our local community to show appreciation for our teachers?’”

Open for just about a month, Be Nourished Cafe is helping students and teachers navigate the start of school with a healthy treat.

“Our big thing is that you don’t need to jeopardize taste for the quality food you’re eating,” Bova said. Focusing on health and wellness, açaí bowls, avocado toast, and other gluten-free options are on the menu for a boost.

When it came to opening a business in the midst of a pandemic, it was now or never. “It’s the only thing we know, so it is what it is. It got to the point that we were like, ‘Are we going to do this or are we not?'” Bova said. “Just opening our doors, and just the love and support that we received, the community has been tremendous.”

To receive the discount, all you have to do is show your school ID and share with your friends; the discount ends on Friday, September 18.

LATEST STORIES