Local bakery serving up sweet treats for Valentine’s Day

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Valentine’s Day is next weekend and if you’re still looking for the right gift to surprise that special someone with, Sweet & Sassy Confections wants to help! The small local baking business is serving up decadent desserts all week long.

Sweet and Sassy Confections is a home-based bakery owned by Julie Paul. Her love for baking started after college and over time, has grown into a passion she calls her outlet.

The business offers sweet treats for any holiday and bakes everything from scratch and fresh to order by hand.

“We have our decorated cookies which we offer in our classic vanilla bean flavor also our seasonal flavor is red velvet. We have a lot of different boxes you can put together, we have some paint-your-owns which is awesome for kids and also I do deliver if you have a crush out there that you want to deliver a box to, I can do that and include a note for you as well,” said Paul.

From decorative cookies to pastries and cakes, they are taking orders until Tuesday (Wednesday at the latest) for the desserts to arrive by Valentine’s Day. Delivery and pick-up are both options.

If you’re feeling creative, her cookie kits include all the tools you need to make the festive treats. She says it’s super easy to make the treats come to life.