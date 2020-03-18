Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Local animal organization says now is ‘not the time’ to foster pets

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite many inquiries about fostering a dog, Homeward Bound Dog Rescue is putting a pause on requests in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The organization saying the requirements to properly vet a foster family for a dog would not be safe or in accordance with limitations put in place for businesses by Gov. Cuomo.

Instead, Homeward Bound is asking for donations to be dropped off at their storefront in Schenectady. They are always looking for cleaning supplies, blankets and dog food.

They also encouraged potential foster families to fill out the forms here so they’re considered when they’re back up and running.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak