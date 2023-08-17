SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An annual Schenectady tradition is returning for its 18th year! Made possible by The Little Italy Business Association, the Little Italy StreetFest is a day of festivities that includes live music, shopping, food, and more!

The event will run from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. There will be over 20 vendors, and visitors can stop by the Italian Culture Tent to learn about Italian heritage.

Each year the Little Italy business community chooses a King and Queen to crown, recognizing their commitment and service to the city of Schenectady. Taylor Rao and Jack Carpenter from Two Button Deep have been selected. A ceremony will take place during the festival.

There will be three acts on the Main Stage. Grand Central Station will perform from noon to 2 p.m. The Rogues will perform from 2 to 5 p.m., and the Mia Scirocco Trio will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. There will also be various entertainers performing throughout the day on the South Stage.