‘Little Diggers’ help National Grid plant new trees

Schenectady County
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid continues to help local communities rebuild after a devastating wind storm took down trees and knocked out power for more than 200,000 people about a year ago.

The company’s commitment to replant some of the lost trees continued on Tuesday in Schenectady’s Central Park, and they got a little help from some tiny hands. The Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Little Digger program was on hand to participate in the planting process.

National Grid has committed more than $240,000 to Schenectady, Rensselaer and Albany Counties to help restore the damage done by last year’s storm.

